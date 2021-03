Corona vIrus vaccine fpr mosque administration,Islamic leaders in Indonesia

A number of mosque administrators and Islamic leaders lining up for the coronavirus vaccination at the Al Akbar Mosque in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia on March 23, 2021

SURABAYA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :A number of mosque administrators and Islamic leaders lining up for the coronavirus vaccination at the Al Akbar Mosque in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia on March 23, 2021.

The vaccination was held to curb the spread of the COVID-19 ahead of the Muslim's holy month of Ramadan.