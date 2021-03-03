UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona-virus Variant First Detected In Brazil More Contagious

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:17 PM

Corona-virus variant first detected in Brazil more contagious

The corona-virus variant detected in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas is twice as contagious and capable of re-infecting those who already had COVID-19, according to a scientific study released on Wednesday

SAO PAULO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The corona-virus variant detected in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas is twice as contagious and capable of re-infecting those who already had COVID-19, according to a scientific study released on Wednesday.

The Sao Paulo Research Foundation said the scientific research group was coordinated by Ester Sabino, an expert on infectious diseases at the University of Sao Paulo, and Nuno Faria, a researcher at Oxford University in Britain.

The virus variant was initially detected in mid-November in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state.

In just seven weeks, the variant became more prevalent in the region, according to researchers at the Brazil-U.K. Center for Arbovirus Discovery, Diagnosis, Genomics and Epidemiology.

Sabino said the message from the data is that even people who have already had the disease should continue to be cautious.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India. So far, 10,587,001 people in Brazil have tested positive for the virus and 255,720 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

India World Died Manaus Sao Paulo Oxford Brazil United States From

Recent Stories

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

4 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

17 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

2 minutes ago

Table tennis championship held at GCWUF

2 minutes ago

PM Khan an only voice to bring transparency in ele ..

2 minutes ago

NAB arrests ex-Chairman, Secretary Red Crescent ov ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.