UrduPoint.com

Coronation Of King Charles III Watched By Peak TV Audience Of 20.4Mln

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Coronation of King Charles III Watched by Peak TV Audience of 20.4Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) A peak of 20.4 million Britons watched the coronation of King Charles III on television in the United Kingdom on Saturday, making it the most most-watched broadcast of 2023, according to viewing figures released by audience research organization Barb.

"Viewing peaked at 20.4m at 12:02 as the King was crowned," the organization said, adding that the average audience stood at 18.8 million across 11 channels and services.

However, the peak audience figure did not match the 29 million people who watched the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The Guardian reports that poor weather in parts of the country, which forced people to stay inside, may have contributed to bigger viewing figures for the coronation.

As many as 15.5 million people watched the coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC news channel, while the ITV broadcaster drew the audience of 3.6 million, followed by Sky News and Sky Showcase with 800,000 viewers, the newspaper said.

The report said that limited airtime had been given to anti-monarchist sentiment during the broadcasts despite concern that six members of UK anti-monarchy group Republic, including its leader Graham Smith, had been arrested before the coronation.

Related Topics

Weather Poor United Kingdom May September TV Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

16 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

1 day ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.