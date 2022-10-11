Coronation of King Charles III Will Take Place on May 6, 2023 - Palace

The ceremony of coronation of UK King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The ceremony of coronation of UK King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham Palace.

"The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," the palace tweeted.