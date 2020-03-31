UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: $2.5 Trillion Rescue Package Needed For World’s Emerging Economies

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:19 PM

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed for world’s emerging economies

According to new analysis from UNCTAD, the UN trade and development body, commodity-rich exporting countries will face a $2 trillion to $3 trillion drop in investment from overseas in the next two years.

NEWYORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) The economic fallout from COVID-19 is likely to get “much worse” before it gets better for some six billion people living in developing economies, the UN said in an appeal for a $2.5 trillion rescue package to boost their resilience to further hardship.

According to new analysis from UNCTAD, the UN trade and development body, commodity-rich exporting countries will face a $2 trillion to $3 trillion drop in investment from overseas in the next two years.

An economic downturn in these emerging economies was already evident in the last quarter of 2019 – before the new coronavirus outbreak emerged in central China last December - said Richard Kozul-Wright, UNCTAD director of globalization and development strategies.

Crisis yet to come

“The health crisis is still to come in many developing countries,” he told UN news.

“Now, if that crisis comes as these countries have been significantly weakened by the economic shockwaves from the crisis. And that is a…very vicious combination of an economic crisis and a health crisis. So we’ve got to find ways of strengthening the healthcare system and services in developing countries and building up resilience on that front very quickly.”

Rich industrial nations have already announced a $5 trillion global rescue package plan to provide an economic safety net to their businesses and workers.

This unprecedented measure should reduce the extent of their shock - “physically, economically and psychologically” - said Mr. Kozul-Wright.

It is also expected to create $1 trillion to $2 trillion of demand among the major G20 economies, boosting global manufacturing by two per cent, he writes in his latest report.

Related Topics

United Nations China December 2019 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

6 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

6 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

6 minutes ago

Departing ISS Crew to Give Prelaunch Briefing Onli ..

26 minutes ago

AJK president shocked Jang publisher's death

33 minutes ago

Indian Army presence in IOJK more dangerous than C ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.