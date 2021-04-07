UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Antibody Protection From Moderna Vaccine Lasts At Least 6 Months - Report

Wed 07th April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The immunity against the novel coronavirus produced by the Moderna vaccine remained active at least six months after the second dose, a report in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) said.

"Antibodies that were elicited by mRNA-1273 [Moderna vaccine] persisted through six months after the second dose, as detected by three distinct serologic assays," a press release explaining the NEJM report said on Tuesday.

The NEJM based its report on an examination of 33 healthy adult participants who received the Moderna shot in an early trial of the vaccine, the release said.

Ongoing studies continue to monitor immune responses beyond 6 months as well as determining the effect of a booster dose to extend the duration and breadth of activity against emerging viral variants, the release added.

Moderna has created a booster shot, now in clinical trials, in response to the mutated versions of the virus, even though current vaccines are believed effective against existing variants, according to the food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer, the maker of a similar two-dose vaccine also authorized by the FDA, recently announced that its immunity also lasted at least six months.

