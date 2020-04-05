UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Arrives In Russia's Kamchatka, Two Cases Confirmed - Authorities

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, April 5 (Sputnik) - The first two coronavirus cases have been confirmed on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, local authorities announced on Sunday.

"The affected citizens have not left the Russian Federation, but did leave the Kamchatka Territory. Both of them, as well as people who have come into contact with them, have been isolated," the Kamchatka Territory government press service said in a statement.

All people arriving on the Kamchatka Peninsula are currently required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Violators could be fined anywhere between 15,000 and 40,000 rubles ($196-522).

Russia currently has over 4,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 43 fatalities. The number of recovered individuals stands at 333, according to the latest government figures.

On Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that Russia was going to rapidly increase its testing capabilities as the coronavirus continues to spread in the country. So far, over 639,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Russia.

