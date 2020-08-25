Coronavirus Bat Study Being Conducted by Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is studying the prevalence of coronaviruses in bats in various regions of Russia with the aim of assessing epidemiological risks, a Rospotrebnadzor spokesperson told Sputnik.

"A large amount of biomaterial (feces samples) from bats of various species living in the Moscow, Voronezh and Volgograd regions, as well as the Black Sea coast, has already been collected," the spokesperson said, adding that "after the biomaterial is collected from the animals, they are returned to their natural habitat."

The main goal of the study is to analyze the prevalence of different coronaviruses among bats and to get information on the variety of coronaviruses spread by animals, to have better capabilities at assessing epidemiological risks.