Coronavirus 'Beating' US Medical Experts at Every Turn - New York Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The novel coronavirus has outwitted and been ahead of US government authorities and their best medical advisers at every stage of the pandemic crisis, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

"This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way," Cuomo told one of his daily press briefings on the crisis. "We were told the virus came from China: It turns out the virus came from Europe and nobody told us."

Early claims that people cannot contract the virus a second time after recovering from it may not be true, Cuomo acknowledged.

"The facts changed. Maybe they're not immune. ...We were told children are not affected by the virus. Now maybe children are affected and we just didn't know it. I said that we don't believe children are affected by this virus and now that turns out not to be true: I m very wary of that," Cuomo said.

Medical knowledge about the coronavirus was still incomplete and a great more had to be discovered, Cuomo cautioned.