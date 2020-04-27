Coronavirus Behind COVID-19 Relatively Relatively Stable - WHO Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The coronavirus behind the COVID-19 outbreak is relatively stable, with limited differences presenting in different countries, Maria van Kerkhove, an infectious disease expert with the World Health Organization (WHO), said Monday.

"So far this virus is relatively stable, there are changes in the virus, which are expected in RNA viruses, but these changes are within the expected range and there aren't any differences in the viruses that have been found in different countries that suggest that it behaves differently in terms of its ability to transmit or its ability to cause severe diseases," the epidemiologist told a briefing.

People who develop antibody response usually do so a week or two after they had the infection, van Kerkhove said.

"And we're trying to better understand what that antibodies response means. Right now, there are no studies that evaluate the antibody response as it relates to immunity. So we can't say that an antibody response means that someone is immune. Having said that, there are a number of studies underway and this is a very active area of research," the epidemiologist said.

According to van Kerkhove, the current expectation is for people who have had the COVID-19 to have "some level of protection." However, the WHO does not know how strong that protection is and how long it can last.