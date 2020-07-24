Coronavirus lockdowns around the globe have been a boon for Polish video game developers, with their stock values skyrocketing since January, local media reported on Thursday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Coronavirus lockdowns around the globe have been a boon for Polish video game developers, with their stock values skyrocketing since January, local media reported on Thursday.

Poland already had a strong reputation in the gaming sector, and its developers have boomed during a pandemic that has kept billions indoors in recent months.

Some 500 independent studios produce around 100 games a year, including global hits "The Witcher", "Dying Light" and "Frostpunk", as well as the upcoming "Cyberpunk 2077" which was voted "most wanted game" at Britain's Golden Joystick Awards.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange WIG.Games gaming index, listing the 30 top companies, has soared by over 100 percent within the last 12 months, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

The top five, including "Witcher"-makers CD Projekt Red, Ten Square Games, PlayWay, 11 Bit and CI Games gained 45 percent in value since January, skyrocketing to 45.7 billion zloty (10.4 billion Euros, $12 billion).

Experts believe Poland could be closing in on Japan's fabled gaming sector, with possibly 50 companies on the WIG.Games index by December.