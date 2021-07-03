Coronavirus, bubonic plague force Silk Way Rally to cancel Mongolian stages

The Mongolian leg of the Silk Way Rally has been cancelled due to an upsurge of coronavirus cases in the country, organisers announced on Saturday

"Due to a difficult epidemiological situation... It has been decided to cancel the Mongolian part of the rally," Dmitry Chernyshenko, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and head of the organising committee, told state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

The announcement came after the doctor in charge of the rally's anti-Covid measures, Denis Protsenko, called for an appeal for the race to be rerouted.

The rally started on Friday in Omsk, Russia.

It was due to head east covering 2,850 kilometres on 10 stages and crossing Mongolia before ending in the national capital Ulaanbaatar, on July 11.

In a letter in Russian published earlier on Saturday on the race website, Protsenko, the chief physician of Moscow City Hospital No.

40, warned that regions along the rally route in western Mongolia had been lifted to "pandemic code red" after "an outbreak of coronavirus, as well as the detection of cases of bubonic plague".

He urged a change in "the route of the competition as soon as possible." "Holding the International Silk Way Rally 2021 on Mongolian territory carries huge health risks for participants and organisers," Protsenko wrote recommending the rally be held entirely in Russia.

The race was launched in 2009 roughy along the route of the old Silk Road trade route to China. The first "special stage" of 87 kilometres, the shortest of the competition, took place on Friday in Siberia.

Last year, the race was cancelled because of the pandemic.