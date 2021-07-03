UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus, Bubonic Plague Force Silk Way Rally To Cancel Mongolian Stages

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Coronavirus, bubonic plague force Silk Way Rally to cancel Mongolian stages

The Mongolian leg of the Silk Way Rally has been cancelled due to an upsurge of coronavirus cases in the country, organisers announced on Saturday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Mongolian leg of the Silk Way Rally has been cancelled due to an upsurge of coronavirus cases in the country, organisers announced on Saturday.

"Due to a difficult epidemiological situation... It has been decided to cancel the Mongolian part of the rally," Dmitry Chernyshenko, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and head of the organising committee, told state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

The announcement came after the doctor in charge of the rally's anti-Covid measures, Denis Protsenko, called for an appeal for the race to be rerouted.

The rally started on Friday in Omsk, Russia.

It was due to head east covering 2,850 kilometres on 10 stages and crossing Mongolia before ending in the national capital Ulaanbaatar, on July 11.

In a letter in Russian published earlier on Saturday on the race website, Protsenko, the chief physician of Moscow City Hospital No.

40, warned that regions along the rally route in western Mongolia had been lifted to "pandemic code red" after "an outbreak of coronavirus, as well as the detection of cases of bubonic plague".

He urged a change in "the route of the competition as soon as possible." "Holding the International Silk Way Rally 2021 on Mongolian territory carries huge health risks for participants and organisers," Protsenko wrote recommending the rally be held entirely in Russia.

The race was launched in 2009 roughy along the route of the old Silk Road trade route to China. The first "special stage" of 87 kilometres, the shortest of the competition, took place on Friday in Siberia.

Last year, the race was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Doctor Ulaanbaatar Omsk Mongolia July Race Silk Road Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Chief Minister takes notice of Hazro police fir ..

17 seconds ago

6 killed in 3 incidents in Hafizabad

18 seconds ago

Anti-Congo spray starts at Hangu

4 minutes ago

Pasban-e- Hurriyat pays tribute to late Ch. Ibrahi ..

6 minutes ago

SAfricans gather in support of Zuma, a day before ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh receives 4.5M doses of US, Chinese vacc ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.