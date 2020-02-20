UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Buffets Air France As 2019 Profits Dive

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Coronavirus buffets Air France as 2019 profits dive

French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said Thursday the coronavirus has blown a large hole in 2020 earnings to date while separately unveiling lower profits for 2019

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said Thursday the coronavirus has blown a large hole in 2020 earnings to date while separately unveiling lower profits for 2019.

"Assuming a progressive resumption of (full-scale) operations from April, the estimated impact of COVID-19 on operating income is for a 150 to 200 million Euros hit between February and April," the group said in a statement.

Air France-KLM said its forward guidance on the virus hit came on the heels of a 31 percent drop in net profit to 290 million euros ($313 million), on the back of a falloff in freight and rising fuel bills.

The spread of the virus since the turn of the year has forced major carriers including British Airways, Air Canada, Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, American Airlines, United Airlines, Qantas, American Airlines and Delta to suspend thousands of flights to China.

The outbreak could mean an overall $4-5 billion drop in worldwide airline revenue, the International Civil Aviation Organization stated last week.

The UN body said that 70 airlines had scrapped all international flights to and from China with 50 others cutting services.

Latest data from China indicate that more than 74,500 people have now been infected nationwide by the virus, which first emerged in central Hubei province in December, with the death toll standing at 2,118 -- eight of them outside China.

- 'Severe effect' - China accounts for around 5.5 percent of annual business for Air France-KLM, and the virus has had a "severe effect", finance director Frederic Gagey told reporters.

Against the virus backdrop, projected long-haul demand is also down, while the health scare has further hit cargo demand.

According to the International Air Transport Association, demand for air freight had already slipped 3.3 percent last year for a worst showing in a decade on Sino-US trade tensions.

Air France-KLM, which said its operating result dropped 19 percent to 1.14 billion euros, had announced on February 6 that it would progressively resume daily flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing from March 16.

The group, the first major carrier to release earnings since the severity of COVID-19 became clear, said Thursday it targeted a "return to normal schedule" from March 29, including onward flights to the virus epicentre of Wuhan.

The tourist sector as a whole is reeling from the effect of the virus with dozens of Chinese cities in quarantine lockdown and tour operators shelving China trips for the time being.

Air France-KLM indicated that the virus would not affect the strategic five-year plan of director general Ben Smith which includes lifting the medium-term operating margin to 7-8 percent from 5 percent in 2018.

"In November we presented our strategic plan with the goal of a strong progression in our financial performance," Smith said in a statement.

Over 2020 the group plans 3.6 billion euros of investment while forecasting a 300 million euro cut in its fuel bill over 2019 to 5.2 billion euros.

Related Topics

United Nations Business China Canada Wuhan Beijing Shanghai Euro February March April November December 2018 2019 2020 All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

11 minutes ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

17 minutes ago

Seven students injured in roof collapse incident

8 minutes ago

Clerks of Irrigation Department arrested for takin ..

8 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Multan

5 minutes ago

EU chief 'deeply shocked' by Germany shootings

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.