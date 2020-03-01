Coronavirus Can Be Contained, Comprehensive Approach Needed - WHO Director General

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The World Health Organization's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Sunday at the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum that the novel coronavirus can be contained while the international community needs a comprehensive approach to fight it.

"So, the advice we are giving to the world, what we should do now - to get comprehensive approach ... the best approach we have based on country level risk assessments, global assessments [is] to do the containment while preparing for any eventualities of potential pandemic, we'll do everything. So it's a comprehensive approach," Ghebreyesus said.