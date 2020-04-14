Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted Over 4 Meters - Russian Epidemiologist

(@FahadShabbir)

Coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person at a distance of up to four meters (13 feet), Chief Epidemiologist at Russia's Ministry of Health Nikolai Briko said Tuesday

According to him, it has been confirmed by a recent study of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"It can be transmitted. Today there is new information -- CDC experts conducted such studies for the World Health Organization that it can be transmitted up to four meters. An infected person can transmit the virus at the distance of four meters," Briko said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24.

According to him, the virus can also remain active in aerosols from 30 minutes to three hours and for a few days on solid surfaces.

Briko noted that the different methods of transmission make the coronavirus more contagious than its milder "cousin," the influenza virus.

The World Health Organization recommends a distance of one meter of physical distance to avoid transmission.

However, recommendations change frequently as the virus is no more than six months old and is constantly being studied.