UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted Over 4 Meters - Russian Epidemiologist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted Over 4 Meters - Russian Epidemiologist

Coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person at a distance of up to four meters (13 feet), Chief Epidemiologist at Russia's Ministry of Health Nikolai Briko said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person at a distance of up to four meters (13 feet), Chief Epidemiologist at Russia's Ministry of Health Nikolai Briko said Tuesday.

According to him, it has been confirmed by a recent study of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"It can be transmitted. Today there is new information -- CDC experts conducted such studies for the World Health Organization that it can be transmitted up to four meters. An infected person can transmit the virus at the distance of four meters," Briko said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24.

According to him, the virus can also remain active in aerosols from 30 minutes to three hours and for a few days on solid surfaces.

Briko noted that the different methods of transmission make the coronavirus more contagious than its milder "cousin," the influenza virus.

The World Health Organization recommends a distance of one meter of physical distance to avoid transmission.

However, recommendations change frequently as the virus is no more than six months old and is constantly being studied.

Related Topics

World Russia United States Influenza From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

12 minutes ago

KP Govt surpasses 500 coronavirus testing capacity ..

23 seconds ago

Governor visits Thatta, Badin to review Ehsaas Kaf ..

25 seconds ago

Plan International Launches Appeal to Raise 100Mln ..

3 minutes ago

PM says lockdown for schools, public places to con ..

25 minutes ago

Pharma giants Sanofi, GSK working on COVID vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.