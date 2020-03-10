UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Case At Apple's EU Headquarters In Ireland

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

Coronavirus case at Apple's EU headquarters in Ireland

An Apple employee at the tech giant's European headquarters in the city of Cork has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the firm said Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :An Apple employee at the tech giant's European headquarters in the city of Cork has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the firm said Tuesday.

"One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have COVID-19," Apple said in a statement.

"We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation," it added.

"As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation." Apple said a deep cleaning programme at all of its offices and stores would continue and it "will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities".

Apple, which has maintained offices in Ireland since the 1980s, employs around 6,000 people in Cork, the country's second-largest city.

Ireland currently has 24 cases of COVID-19 according to department of health figures updated Monday night.

There have yet to be any fatalities from the virus in the Republic, but the government and health service is bracing for further outbreaks.

Last week, thousands of staff at Google's European headquarters in Dublin were told to stay away for the day after one employee reported flu-like symptoms.

And on Monday Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced that annual parades scheduled for the St Patrick's Day festival on March 17 would be cancelled owing to the virus.

"There's a lot about this virus that we don't yet know, but it is possible that we're facing events that are unprecedented in modern times," the premier warned at a press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Google Leo Cork Dublin Ireland March Apple All From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

31 minutes ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

46 minutes ago

PID to hold Qura'an Khawani for late ex-PIO Haji A ..

2 minutes ago

New York State Confirms 31 New Cases of COVID-19, ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus suspect discharged from Government All ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals seven milk shops, 12 o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.