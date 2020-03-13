UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Case Count In France Grows By Almost 800 In 24 Hours - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Coronavirus Case Count in France Grows by Almost 800 in 24 Hours - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in France grew by almost 800 to 3,661 in 24 hours, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said Friday.

"Today, we have 3,661 cases, which is almost 800 more than yesterday. As of this moment, 79 people died, 154 are still in grave condition," the minister told a briefing.

At the same time, about 98 percent of those who contract the coronavirus recover from it.

