Coronavirus Case Suspected In Russia's Omsk - Local Health Authorities

Coronavirus Case Suspected in Russia's Omsk - Local Health Authorities

A Russian citizen, who was recently holidaying in China, has been hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk under suspicion of being infected with coronavirus, local health authorities said on Thursday

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A Russian citizen, who was recently holidaying in China, has been hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk under suspicion of being infected with coronavirus, local health authorities said on Thursday.

A woman called an ambulance on Wednesday, as she was not feeling well, according to the local news outlet, NGS55. She told the doctors that she returned from China on January 18 and was hospitalized, the news outlet reported. Regional health authorities confirmed such an incident but did not reveal the patient's gender or age.

"All cases of viral respiratory infections among individuals, who have come from China in the past 14 days are considered potentially suspicious due to coronavirus infection .

.. The suspicion was on the basis the patient was in China," Olga Bogdanova, the deputy health minister of the Omsk region, told reporters.

Bogdanova added that the doctors were conducting tests and their results would show whether the patient was infected with the coronavirus.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since spread within China and to at least 19 other countries from Asia to North America. The epidemic has already left 171 people dead and more than 8,100 infected in China.

