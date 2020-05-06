Coronavirus Case Tally in Iran Reaches 101,650 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Iran has recorded 101,650 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, Kianush Jahanpur, the representative of the Health Ministry, said Wednesday.

"The coronavirus case count has exceeded 100,000, reaching 101,650.

In the past 24 hours, we have been able to register 1,680 new cases of coronavirus across the country," Jahanpur said as aired on IRINN broadcaster.

Iran has recorded 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 6,418. The total number of recoveries stands at 81,587.