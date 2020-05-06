UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Case Tally In Iran Reaches 101,650 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Coronavirus Case Tally in Iran Reaches 101,650 - Health Ministry

Iran has recorded 101,650 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, Kianush Jahanpur, the representative of the Health Ministry, said Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Iran has recorded 101,650 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, Kianush Jahanpur, the representative of the Health Ministry, said Wednesday.

"The coronavirus case count has exceeded 100,000, reaching 101,650.

In the past 24 hours, we have been able to register 1,680 new cases of coronavirus across the country," Jahanpur said as aired on IRINN broadcaster.

Iran has recorded 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 6,418. The total number of recoveries stands at 81,587.

Related Topics

Iran Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

1 minute ago

Pak-Afghan trade feeding millions of mouths: : Mia ..

11 minutes ago

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

16 minutes ago

NW China province to move some sports events onlin ..

12 minutes ago

Alice Wells excited to see Pakistan, Uzbekistan's ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.