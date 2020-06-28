UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Case Tally In Kyrgyzstan Grows By 235 To 4,738 Over Day - Response Center

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan reported 235 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 4,738, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Sunday.

"As of June 28, 2020, 235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic, including 107 in [the capital of] Bishkek," the center's spokesperson said.

Twenty-seven new patients are doctors, which takes the total count of infected medical staffers to 739.

The death toll has increased by one to 47 and the number of cured COVID-19 patients has grown by 30 to 2,242, according to the spokesperson.

More Stories From World

