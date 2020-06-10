UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Case Tally In Peru Tops 200,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

Coronavirus Case Tally in Peru Tops 200,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has exceeded 200,000 people, the country's Health Ministry said.

"As of June 9, a total of 1,227,691 people were tested for COVID-19, of whom 203,736 were positive, 1,023,955 were negative," the ministry said.

A total of 5,738 patients have died, 92,929 have undergone quarantine or been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 404,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7 million.

