Coronavirus Case Tally In Portugal Tops 400,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:10 AM

Coronavirus Case Tally in Portugal Tops 400,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Portugal has exceeded 400,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 3,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 deaths were recorded in the country over the past day.

The coronavirus case tally in Portugal currently stands at 400,002, with 6,751 deaths and over 327,000 recoveries.

