Coronavirus Case Tally in South Korea Rises by 34 to 12,155, Death Toll Up 1 to 278 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) South Korea has registered 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - down from 37 yesterday - bringing the overall case count to 12,155, with 88.5 percent of those infected (10,760) having recovered by now, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

One new death was recorded. The death toll now stands at 278, the KCDC said.

A total of 30 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day.