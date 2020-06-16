UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Case Tally In South Korea Rises By 34 To 12,155, Death Toll Up 1 To 278 - KCDC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Coronavirus Case Tally in South Korea Rises by 34 to 12,155, Death Toll Up 1 to 278 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) South Korea has registered 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - down from 37 yesterday - bringing the overall case count to 12,155, with 88.5 percent of those infected (10,760) having recovered by now, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

One new death was recorded. The death toll now stands at 278, the KCDC said.

A total of 30 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day.

Related Topics

South Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

9 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.