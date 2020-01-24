UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Among Medical Staff In Wuhan Higher Than Officially Confirmed - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:45 PM

The number of medical professionals in the Chinese city of Wuhan infected by the new coronavirus may be much higher than the 15 officially confirmed by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The number of medical professionals in the Chinese city of Wuhan infected by the new coronavirus may be much higher than the 15 officially confirmed by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Doctors and nurses are being infected with the deadly strain of coronavirus at a high rate, but the authorities only confirm a relatively small number of cases, according to two sources cited by the Chinese newspaper.

"Definitely more than 15 medical workers are infected," Yuen Kwok-yung, a doctor at Hong Kong University, said at a press conference, as quoted by the paper.

One possible reason for the large number of infections is that medical workers were treating patients without confirmation of human-to-human transmission, which was only revealed earlier this week, according to the paper.

According to the latest data, more than 870 cases have already been confirmed across China, with the death toll reaching at least 26 people. Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand.

