Coronavirus Cases Climb By Dozens In Germany, Austria

Sun 08th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Coronavirus Cases Climb by Dozens in Germany, Austria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of infected with the new coronavirus in Germany and Austria is rising steadily, with dozens of new cases reported on Sunday.

The Robert Koch institute confirmed 52 new patients with the COVID-19 disease in Germany, bringing the total to 847. The western state of North Rhine-Westphalia has 392 cases.

The infection tally in Austria rose by 25 to 104 overnight, with 4,509 people tested.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober was cited as saying in a statement that authorities were prepared for the outbreak.

In other developments, Bulgaria has confirmed two more cases of infection with the coronavirus in addition to two reported on Saturday evening, according to the Novinite news website.

The Balkan nation's operations headquarters said three patients are in their 20s, 60s and 70s. The fourth patient is a medical worker. Two infected live in Grabovo and two in Pleven.

Your Thoughts and Comments

