Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in Eurasian countries

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of infections and fatalities from the novel coronavirus continued to rise across Eurasian countries on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 32,476 in Ukraine, as 666 more people tested positive over the last 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

At least 11 new deaths raised the toll to 912, while the total number of recoveries surged to 14,528.

According to Armenian Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 17,489, as 425 people contacted the virus over the past 24 hours.

The country's death toll climbed to 293, as eight more die over the past 24 hours.

In Armenia, where 85,556 tests have been performed so far, a total of 6,521 patients have recovered and the treatment of 10,529 patients continues.

In Central Asian country of Kazakhstan, the coronavirus cases rose by 383, bringing the total to 15,192, registering a 2.6% increase.

At least four people died of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 81. As of Tuesday, over 9,388 people have recovered in the country.

In Uzbekistan, 139 more people contracted the virus, raising the tally to 5,293.

A total of 19 people have died to date, and 4,019 patients have recovered.

The country's Health Ministry said a total of 1,255 people were receiving treatment.

The country has so far carried out 850,000 coronavirus tests, while 49,000 people remain under surveillance.

Kyrgyzstan reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 2,472, according to Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbayev.

The number of recoveries reached 1,847 in the country, while one person lost his life, taking the death toll to 28, he added.

The treatment of 594 people continues, and some 1,671 people are kept under surveillance in hospitals, while 10,446 people are in-home quarantine.

Georgia reported 20 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery to 724.

To date, 14 people have died and 882 people caught the disease. As many as 267 people are under surveillance in various hospitals, and 2,710 people are kept in quarantine.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 437,200 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world's worst-hit countries.

More than 8.05 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 3.89 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.