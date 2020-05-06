Coronavirus Cases Double In Yemen - UN Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:40 AM
Yemen reported on Tuesday 22 new coronavirus cases, doubling its official score, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing
"In Yemen as of this morning 22 cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed, that's doubling the official count," Dujjaric said.
He added that there is "a very real probability" that the virus has been circulating undetected. It's fraught with a later surge that may overwhelm health facilities, Dujarric warned.
At least 3.6 million coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide along with more than 253,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.