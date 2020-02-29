UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1,000 In Italy, Death Toll At 29: Official

Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Italy has exceeded 1,000, the health ministry said Saturday, with the death toll rising by eight to 29 in the past 24 hours

The number of cases reached 1,128 since the start of the epidemic, up from 888 on Friday, although 52 percent of those tested show few to no symptoms, the Italian health authorities said.

