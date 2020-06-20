UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases Exceed 2.5 Million In Europe: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

Coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 million in Europe: AFP tally

Europe has recorded more than 2.5 million coronavirus deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, with more than half the total accounted for by Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to a tally from official sources complied by AFP as of 1030 GMT Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Europe has recorded more than 2.5 million coronavirus deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, with more than half the total accounted for by Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to a tally from official sources complied by AFP as of 1030 GMT Saturday.

With some 2,500,091 cases including 192,158 deaths, Europe is the worst affected continent while Latin America now has the fastest growing outbreak.

Globally, there have been 8,680,649 cases, including 459,976 deaths.

Russia has recorded most cases in Europe, with 576,952 and 8,002 deaths, followed by Britain, 301,815 cases, 42,461 deaths; Spain, 245,575 and 28,315, and Italy, 238,011 and 34,561 fatalities.

The official figures are widely believed to comprise only a small fraction of the real number of cases and deaths.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Spain Italy From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police refuses to register case against Cynthia D. ..

1 minute ago

Second Ex-Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death ..

1 minute ago

4 Syrian children die in tent blaze on Jordan farm ..

1 minute ago

Allocation of funds for Flyover construction at Ka ..

1 minute ago

Seven bus, vagon stands sealed over violation of S ..

7 minutes ago

Body found flouting in canal in Kasur

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.