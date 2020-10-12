UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases Expected To Plateau In Russia Within 10-20 Days - Epidemiologist

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Coronavirus Cases Expected to Plateau in Russia Within 10-20 Days - Epidemiologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The coronavirus situation could stabilize in Russia within the next 10 to 20 days as COVID-19 cases are expected to plateau, Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's national public health watchdog, told Sputnik.

"Possibly, it [the plateau] will happen within the next 10-20 days since a lot of the restrictions were introduced already at the end of September - the start of October," Pshenichnaya said.

She added that the rate of new infections is expected to slow down as part of the Russian population has again switched to remote work and the fall holidays for school children have been extended.

Related Topics

Russia Holidays September October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amounted t ..

8 hours ago

AED650.4 bn worth of 13.99 million cheques handled ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

9 hours ago

UAE leads Arab region in COVID Economic Recovery I ..

9 hours ago

ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.