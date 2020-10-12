Coronavirus Cases Expected to Plateau in Russia Within 10-20 Days - Epidemiologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The coronavirus situation could stabilize in Russia within the next 10 to 20 days as COVID-19 cases are expected to plateau, Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's national public health watchdog, told Sputnik.

"Possibly, it [the plateau] will happen within the next 10-20 days since a lot of the restrictions were introduced already at the end of September - the start of October," Pshenichnaya said.

She added that the rate of new infections is expected to slow down as part of the Russian population has again switched to remote work and the fall holidays for school children have been extended.