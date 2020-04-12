UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Afghanistan Increase By 52 To Reach 607 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of cases of infection with coronavirus in Afghanistan reached 607 after 52 people were diagnosed with the disease over 24 hours, media reported Sunday.

Afghani broadcaster Tolo news cited Health Ministry Spokesman Wahidullah Mayar as saying that 18 people have so far died from the disease while 37 have recovered.

Afghanistan's Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz in late March expressed fears that unless drastic measures were taken, the country's tattered healthcare system may not be able to prevent up to 80 percent of the population from contracting the virus and as much as 110,000 people dying.

In late March, authorities ordered a lockdown in capital city Kabul where most cases are concentrated, while other provinces have each imposed partial lockdowns of varying severity.

