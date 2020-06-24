Coronavirus cases in Africa near 325,000

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Africa reached 324,696 on Wednesday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of people infected with coronavirus in Africa reached 324,696 on Wednesday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced.

At least 8,618 people have died of the virus across the continent, according to the latest data.

More than 154,170 patients, meanwhile, have recovered thus far.

Broken down by region, there are 110,800 confirmed cases in Southern Africa, 85,300 in North Africa, 65,000 in West Africa, 32,600 in East Africa, and 31,000 in Central Africa.

The country of South Africa alone has recorded 106,000 infections including 2,100 deaths, while Egypt in North Africa has recorded 58,100 cases of whom 2,400 died.

The death toll in North Africa reached 3,600, in Southern Africa 2,200, in West Africa 1,200, in East Africa 980, and in Central Africa 680.

As for recoveries from the virus, at least 57,200 people recovered in Southern Africa, 34,800 in West Africa, 34,500 in North Africa, 14,400 in East Africa and 13,300 in Central Africa.

A digital health platform, the Africa Communication and Information Platform for Health and Economic Action, was launched on Tuesday under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Speaking at the launch, ECA Executive Secretary Vera Songwe said: "With this platform, we have the possibility of reaching between 600 million and 800 million mobile subscribers in Africa." The platform, according to a statement, would provide national and regional coronavirus task forces with user-generated survey data and actionable health and economic insights. The data will enable authorities to better analyze pandemic-related problems and implement appropriate responses.

The platform offers a "unique opportunity to change the way we conduct disease surveillance, enhance our ability to acquire good and timely data, and make all Africans count," Dr. John Nkengasong, the director of Africa CDC, was quoted as saying.