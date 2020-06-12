UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Africa Surpass 215,000 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

The number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has exceeded 215,000 on Friday, just two days after surpassing the 200,000 cases mark, according to data presented by the World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has exceeded 215,000 on Friday, just two days after surpassing the 200,000 cases mark, according to data presented by the World Health Organization.

With 215,062 cases across all 54 countries, the WHO counted 5,801 deaths.

South Africa remains the worst affected country with over 58,000 confirmed cases and 1,264 deaths.

WHO Africa in a statement earlier this week warned that the rate of infections is accelerating across the continent, saying that while it took 98 days to reach 100,000 cases, only 18 days were needed for the number to hit 200,000.

