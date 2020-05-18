Coronavirus Cases in Belarus Exceed 30,000 With 171 Deaths - Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health of Belarus has registered 922 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours taking the total to 30,572, while the COVID-19 death toll has increased by six to 171

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Belarus has registered 922 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours taking the total to 30,572, while the COVID-19 death toll has increased by six to 171.

The ministry also noted that 10,130 people have so far been discharged with recoveries.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, 364,319 people have been tested, the ministry's charts show.

Belarus is among the few countries to have avoided drastic lockdown measures to abate the spread of coronavirus, although social distancing and other recommendations have been issued by the government.