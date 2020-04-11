UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Canada Jump By Over 1,400 In 24 Hours, Exceeding 22,000 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has risen by about 1,400 to reach over 22,000 patients, while 60 additional fatalities have raised the total number to 569, Health Canada said in its daily update Saturday.

Just over half the cases, over 11,600 cases, have been registered in the French-language province of Quebec, with Ontario counting over 6,200 cases.

However, the number of deaths in the two provinces is nearly equal, Quebec losing 241 patients to COVID-19 and Ontario, 222.

The sparsely populated northern territory of Nunavut has yet to register a single case of infection, as most communities there are First Nations inhabitants with limited road access to the rest of the continent. 

