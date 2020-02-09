Coronavirus Cases in China, Outside Hubei Province, Drop by 42.8 %- Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The number of people infected with novel coronavirus in China, outside the central Hubei province, dropped by more than 40 percent in the past week, which means that the prevention and control mechanisms gave positive results, National Health Commission's (NHC) spokesman Mi Feng said on Sunday.

"Throughout the country, with the exception of Hubei Province, the number of confirmed cases of the new type of coronavirus infection [detected per day] from February 3 [890 cases] to February 8 [509 cases] dropped by 42.8%," Mi said at a press conference.

According to the NHC spokesman, this data demonstrated the effectiveness of virus prevention and control mechanisms.

Mi also said that roughly 12 thousand health workers from all over China were moved to the Hubei provinces to assist with countering the outbreak.

"As of now, the national health commission sent 11,921 health workers to the Hubei Province," the official said.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan ” the capital of Hubei province. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists. Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is more than 800 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 37,000.