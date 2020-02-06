UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In China Pass 28,000: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:57 AM

Coronavirus cases in China pass 28,000: govt

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 73 new deaths from the virus -- most of them in hardest-hit Hubei province, with three in other regions -- bringing the national toll to 563.

Related Topics

China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rain hits cricket's star-studded bushfire fundrais ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open sharply higher

2 minutes ago

Russian-UK Trade Grew 25% in 2019, Exceeded $17Bln ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

14 minutes ago

People of Determination Database launched in Abu D ..

14 minutes ago

Soyuz MS-13 Carrying Russian, US, Italian Astronau ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.