Coronavirus cases in China pass 28,000: govt

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 73 new deaths from the virus -- most of them in hardest-hit Hubei province, with three in other regions -- bringing the national toll to 563.