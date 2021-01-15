UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Europe Top 30 Million: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:39 PM

Coronavirus cases in Europe top 30 million: AFP tally

More than 30 million coronavirus cases have been officially recorded in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official health statistics at 0800 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 30 million coronavirus cases have been officially recorded in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official health statistics at 0800 GMT on Friday.

The 52 nations, which include Russia, constitute the world's worst affected zone in terms of the number of infections, followed by the United States and Canada at 23,994,507 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean at 16,989,628 and Asia at 14,485,588.

Europe on December 17 became the first global region to pass half a million deaths.

More Stories From World

