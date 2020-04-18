UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Iran Exceed 80,000, Death Toll Tops 5,000 - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:28 PM

Iran's official statistics continue to show a deceleration in coronavirus infections and deaths although the total number of cases on Saturday exceeded the 80,000 mark while the death toll topped 5,000, according to adviser to the country's health minister Alireza Vahabzadeh

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Iran's official statistics continue to show a deceleration in coronavirus infections and deaths although the total number of cases on Saturday exceeded the 80,000 mark while the death toll topped 5,000, according to adviser to the country's health minister Alireza Vahabzadeh.

"[Over the past 24 hours] 1,374 new cases of the coronavirus were detected.

To date, a total of 80,868 cases of the infection have been reported. Unfortunately, over the past 24 hours, 73 people have died. To this date, 5,031 people have died," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

The health official added that nearly 57,000 people have recovered.

The death toll has for five days in a row been below 100, and the number of new cases is way off the peak of March 30, when over 3,100 new cases were confirmed in a single day.

