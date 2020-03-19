UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In Israel Up By 96 To 529 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Coronavirus Cases in Israel Up by 96 to 529 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen by 96 to 529 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen by 96 to 529 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry specified that, as of 10:00 a.m. (8:00 GMT), six patients were in serious condition, 498 had mild symptoms, and 12 others had recovered.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, Israel has shut its borders to all foreigners.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would conduct more aggressive coronavirus testing. Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov, in turn, warned that the number of infected people would jump in the coming days.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. As of Wednesday, the watchdog updated its global case count to over 190,000. More than 7,800 patients have died.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Died All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

8 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

12 minutes ago

Several flights to move to Terminal 3: Abu Dhabi A ..

20 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

13 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

11 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.