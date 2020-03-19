Coronavirus Cases in Israel Up by 96 to 529 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen by 96 to 529 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen by 96 to 529 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry specified that, as of 10:00 a.m. (8:00 GMT), six patients were in serious condition, 498 had mild symptoms, and 12 others had recovered.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, Israel has shut its borders to all foreigners.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would conduct more aggressive coronavirus testing. Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov, in turn, warned that the number of infected people would jump in the coming days.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. As of Wednesday, the watchdog updated its global case count to over 190,000. More than 7,800 patients have died.