Coronavirus Cases in Italy Surge by 1,200 to 5,800

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Italy reported a hike in coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the number of infected jumping by 1,200 to 5,800 overnight, the head of the civil protection department said.

The death toll has climbed to 223 from 187 a day before, Angelo Borrelli told reporters at a daily briefing. The infection has spread to every region in the country.