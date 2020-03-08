Coronavirus Cases in Japan Rise by 33 to 1,189 Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 33 over the past 24 hours and the 14th person died from the virus-related complications, media said Sunday.

The infection tally stand at 1,189 people, of whom 696 are passengers and crew members from the evacuated Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

More than a hundred infected live in the northernmost prefecture Hokkaido, 80 patients are in Aichi prefecture on Honshu, 64 in the capital of Tokyo and 55 in Osaka. Eleven patients worked with the health ministry or were involved in quarantine checks.