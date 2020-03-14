UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Norway, Sweden Top 900

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:55 PM

The number of coronavirus infection cases in Norway and Sweden passed 900 overnight, national health authorities said Saturday

MURMANSK/STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection cases in Norway and Sweden passed 900 overnight, national health authorities said Saturday.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health registered 157 new cases over a 24 hour period ending at midnight on Friday, bringing the total to 907.

"223 people were infected in Norway, 646 abroad, and in 38 cases the site of the infection is being clarified," it said in a situation report.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said her government was considering closing the borders.

Separately, the institute said that Health Director Bjorn Guldvog and several other top managers of the public health agency were in self-quarantine after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The Public Health Agency in neighboring Sweden said 924 people had come down with the COVID-19 viral disease as of Saturday afternoon. Slightly over half of them are men and the median age is 45.

