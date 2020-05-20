UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Poland Approach 20,000 With Nearly 500 In Past Day - Health Ministry

Poland's coronavirus total continues to rise incrementally, reaching 19,569 with 489 new cases announced Wednesday by the country's health ministry

Poland's coronavirus total continues to rise incrementally, reaching 19,569 with 489 new cases announced Wednesday by the country's health ministry.

According to the ministry's daily update, 12 patients died over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 953 while 2,414 remain hospitalized.

The bulk of the new cases comes from an infection cluster in Poland's southern Silesian Voivodeship, where 182 new cases were registered in the past day.

Although borders with EU neighbors remain shut and passenger air and rail travel suspended, Poland's shopping centers, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses have been allowed to reopen.

