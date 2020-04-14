UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Portugal Rise By 514 To Over 17,500 With 32 Fatalities - Authorities

Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Coronavirus Cases in Portugal Rise by 514 to Over 17,500 With 32 Fatalities - Authorities

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Portugal has risen by 514 to reach nearly 17,500 while 32 people died, taking the death toll to 567 people, the country's Health Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Portugal has risen by 514 to reach nearly 17,500 while 32 people died, taking the death toll to 567 people, the country's Health Ministry said.

The north of the country, the city of Porto and its surrounding region, remains the most heavily affected with upward of 10,000 confirmed cases and 321 deaths.

At the same time, 70 additional people were discharged with recovery, making the total of those recovered nearly 350.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita announced the border crossing with Spain will remain closed until at least May 15.

