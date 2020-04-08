UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Qatar Surpass 2,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Qatar reached 2,057 on Tuesday after 225 more tested positive, the Ministry of Public Health has said.

"Some new cases are related to travelers who came to the State of Qatar and others related to contacts including citizens and residents.

The new cases have been put into quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement read.

Two COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to six. They were Qatari residents aged 59 and 74 and suffered from chronic diseases. Additionally, 19 more people have recovered, taking the total to 150.

The ministry urged the nation to continue taking all necessary precautions to stay safe, including by maintaining social and physical distancing to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

