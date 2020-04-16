UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Romania Rise By 491 To 7,707 With 392 Deaths - Authorities

The number of coronavirus cases in Romania has grown by 491 to 7,707 overall, and the death toll has risen to 392 people, the Strategic Communication Group on COVID-19 said in a daily update on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Romania has grown by 491 to 7,707 overall, and the death toll has risen to 392 people, the Strategic Communication Group on COVID-19 said in a daily update on Thursday.

More than 1,350 of the total number of those infected have been cured and discharged from medical treatment, the group added.

In mid-March, President Klaus Iohannis ordered schools and universities to shut and placed a ban on travel to several countries with high infection rates.

Although numbers are on the rise throughout the European continent, Eastern Europe and the Balkans still have a fraction of the cases suffered by Western European nations.

