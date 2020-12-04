Coronavirus cases in Russia pass 2.4M mark

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With 27,403 new coronavirus infections reported over the past day, Russia's overall case tally passed the 2.4 million mark on Thursday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :With 27,403 new coronavirus infections reported over the past day, Russia's overall case tally passed the 2.4 million mark on Thursday.

Active cases account for about one-fifth of this number, with 472,021 people being treated for the virus in Russia as of today.

Fatalities rose by 569 since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 42,176 while recoveries climbed by 28,901 to reach 1.88 million.

To stem the accelerating spread of the virus, President Vladimir Putin gave the nod for mass vaccination in Russia starting next week, with doctors and teachers first in line for the jab.

As of today, those eligible were able to make an appointment with a doctor for immunization.

Russia was the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine � Sputnik V � for public use.

Last week, its developer said the vaccine was more than 95% effective, citing interim trial results.

Shortly after Sputnik V was registered, Russian authorities granted permission for mass use of another vaccine, developed by the Novosibirsk-based Vector Institute of Virology and Biotechnology.

Both vaccines are to be administered in two doses. They are currently authorized for people age 18-60 and can be combined with other antigens, including those against the flu.