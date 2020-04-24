Coronavirus Cases in Ukraine Climb by 477 to 7,647 - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has gone up by 477 cases to 7,647, while the death toll has increased by six to 193, the country's Health Ministry said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has gone up by 477 cases to 7,647, while the death toll has increased by six to 193, the country's Health Ministry said Friday.

According to the daily update, 601 patients have recovered from the disease while the Vinnytsia region in Ukraine's west showed the highest acceleration with 370 new cases detected.

Earlier this week, the government extended nationwide quarantine measures until at least May 11.