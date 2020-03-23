UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In US Exceed 35,000, Death Toll Rises To 473 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:50 PM

Coronavirus Cases in US Exceed 35,000, Death Toll Rises to 473 - Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the United States has increased to 35,225, while the death toll reached 473, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the United States has increased to 35,225, while the death toll reached 473, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed on Monday.

Of the total number of cases, New York State tops the list with almost 17,000 people having contracted the virus. The states of Washington and New Jersey have reported almost 2,000 cases each, while California has reported 1,813 cases, Johns Hopkins University said.

Another three states - Florida, Illinois and Michigan - have reported slightly more than 1,000 cases each, it added.

As of Monday, the number of cases worldwide surpassed 350,000 and the number of deaths exceeded 15,300.

Related Topics

Washington New York Florida United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

3 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

9 minutes ago

Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second Type 054 A/P Frigat ..

13 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social d ..

22 minutes ago

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferenci ..

29 minutes ago

Quarantine centers, RRT form in 10 AJK districts: ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.