Coronavirus Cases in US Exceed 35,000, Death Toll Rises to 473 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the United States has increased to 35,225, while the death toll reached 473, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed on Monday.

Of the total number of cases, New York State tops the list with almost 17,000 people having contracted the virus. The states of Washington and New Jersey have reported almost 2,000 cases each, while California has reported 1,813 cases, Johns Hopkins University said.

Another three states - Florida, Illinois and Michigan - have reported slightly more than 1,000 cases each, it added.

As of Monday, the number of cases worldwide surpassed 350,000 and the number of deaths exceeded 15,300.